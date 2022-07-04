They are the last few words of the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence. While succinct, it also is one of the most profound, philosophical and memorable statements in the document.
The entire sentence reads, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
We Americans have heard this sentence repeated so many times that we don’t give it the consideration it deserves – especially the last three words. It was remarkable enough for the Founding Fathers to declare the equality of mankind and the rights to life and liberty, but the closing phrase did something that no government document, certainly no founding document, had ever done before, nor since, and that was to state that the pursuit of happiness is a right of humankind.
This kind of thinking is indicative of the Enlightenment – the period of awareness and learning that at its height in the late 18th century gave rise to notions such as representative government, intense questioning of what was once considered absolute doctrine (both in terms of religion and governance) and the importance of natural rights, inherent to our very state of being.
At the time, the notion of self-government, at the heart of the Declaration of Independence, was still a new, and to some a dangerous, concept. After all, this was a world of kings and empires, and the idea of a colony declaring itself independent based on such theories of governance was unheard of.
There was no precedent. It was also exceedingly dangerous. After all, everyone who signed the Declaration of Independence was a traitor to the British crown. However, there was more to it than that. These words, contained in an already profound statement regarding individual rights, offer a unique insight into the minds and the vision of our founders.
It has been argued that the phrase was nothing more than a placeholder. However, that’s unlikely. These men weren’t given to throwaway phrases. Although one of the earlier drafts had said “life, liberty and property,” at Ben Franklin’s suggestion and with the ready concurrence of the Declaration Committee’s other members – Thomas Jefferson (the document’s author), John Adams and Roger Sherman – the sentence was changed to replace “property” with “the pursuit of happiness.”
When the Continental Congress debated the declaration, it made dozens of changes. Some provoked fierce debate, but the reference to “the pursuit of happiness” remained.
For all its fame, the Declaration of Independence has no force of law. Many people are surprised at this, but it was not intended to be legislation. Rather it was a statement of the principles behind the American Revolution and was written with the intent of explaining in clear and compelling terms our reasons for wishing to separate from Great Britain. Critical to that was an explanation of the founders’ overall philosophy of government.
However, while that arguably imprecise phrase guaranteeing the right to the pursuit of happiness may not have force of law, in the years since 1776 this reference has been used to support all sorts of causes where individual rights conflict with prevailing notions of society or the law. The pursuit of happiness, nebulous as it may be, has been repeated and discussed in debates in Congress, noted in Supreme Court decisions, and found its way into political and philosophical discussions all over the world.
Since it is unique to each of us, happiness is difficult to define and almost impossible to guarantee. But that wasn’t the point. The objective in the revolutionary philosophy of the founders was to state that no government – whether it was Great Britain or something homegrown – should place unreasonable barriers and restrictions on its citizens that limit their potential personal fulfillment or happiness.
The “pursuit of happiness” as a right of humankind was a remarkable statement about individual liberty and freedom. It was a radical concept then and still is today.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
