I have a friend in Derbyshire, England. He is 93, and his first name is the same as mine, David. In a long ago visit, talking about his school days, he told me about his recollection of D-Day and the Americans he knew from a nearby training camp.
In 1944, David was 15, and though just a teenager, well aware of the war. There were military facilities all over Derbyshire, and Manchester, 25 miles away, was a regular target of the Luftwaffe – which meant that even his little town was a target.
David said he remembers hearing the D-Day invasion announcement on the BBC at about 9 a.m. The Allies had landed in France. He was elated, but he was also just a little scared.
He had fond recollections of the American soldiers stationed at a nearby Army camp who spent their Saturdays in Buxton. They, along with the other boys in town, had become friends. During the war there wasn’t much to do in Buxton. It was a sleepy English city in a country that had been at war for a long time.
However, these were active young men and seeing the boys at my friend’s high school playing English football, asked if they could join in. David, an avid football player in his youth, said the Americans didn’t seem to have much trouble grasping the fundamentals of the game. They liked its rough-and-tumble quality, but being larger and in top physical condition, they took it easy on their younger teammates.
David and his friends got to know several of the young American servicemen rather well. They seemed to David, unlike most people in England at this point in the war, to be happy. After years of rationing, bad news and bombings, these good-natured young men were like a tonic. They looked sharp in their uniforms, and their talk about their homes introduced David to American geography.
Later in life, when he took over the family business and expanded into international markets, he delighted in seeing some of the places in America he had heard about: New York, California and this magical place called Texas.
But what he seems to recall best is a treat he hadn’t seen for years: a chocolate bar. What’s more it was an American Hershey’s chocolate bar. The soldiers seemed to have an unlimited supply. After years of rationing, unlike children in more plentiful times, David had learned not to eat the treat all at once. He took it home and had a little bit each day. If he was in a generous mood, he would give some to his brother.
The Americans often showed up on the weekends, until the first or second week in May 1944. Almost overnight, the camp had emptied. They were likely moving to staging areas set up near the coast in southern England in preparation for D-Day.
When the D-Day announcement came, David’s mother, who on her husband’s death had taken over the family construction supply business, closed the business for the day and went to get her two boys from school. Her tone, David remembers, was serious: “We’re going to church to pray for those lads who have gone into harm’s way.”
This made a deep and lasting impression on David. He prayed, but for the most part he never knew the fate of his American friends.
I think to this day, David, in his own understated English way, is still praying for them, for all those cheerful young men, who
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
