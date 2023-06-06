Americans knew it was coming. There had been public references to the impending assault on Hitler’s Fortress Europe for weeks.
Even the Germans knew an invasion was imminent. But when and how it would occur was one of the most successfully guarded military secrets in history.
In Britain, the staging point for the invasion, several hundred thousand men began a steady, carefully planned move to board the ships that would take them across the English Channel. Tens of thousands of planes, all painted in special invasion colors, readied for their missions.
The sense of anticipation was overwhelming. It would be the largest seaborne invasion in history, and it could happen at any moment.
It was a time when Americans, and our British allies, publicly and freely, and without any hesitation, did something that might not be as readily understood today. They prayed – publicly and privately.
At 9 in the evening on June 6, 1944, with the D-Day invasion under way, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, speaking over the radio, announced the invasion and led the nation in a prayer he wrote himself.
The first few lines of his prayer are telling: “Almighty God: Our sons, pride of our nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our Republic, our religion, and our civilization and to set free a suffering humanity.”
However, a bit further on – it was a long prayer – he confronts the deepest fear of many of his listeners, “… some will never return. Embrace these, Father, and receive them, Thy heroic servants, into Thy kingdom.”
In the days after the invasion, churches throughout the country were open day and night. People went to pray by themselves or to attend impromptu services.
In England and Scotland, where many of the American soldiers had become a part of the communities where they trained, the reaction was immediate and spontaneous. When the BBC announced this was “Invasion Day,” businesses closed and churches opened. As one Englishman told me not too long ago, “It didn’t matter where they prayed, any church would do.”
They were praying for their own soldiers, sailors and airmen, who had been at war since 1939, as well as the young Americans they had come to know so well during the prior two years.
On the ships, waiting in the darkness, as one British soldier said, “Even those blokes who had openly declared that they didn’t believe in God had started to pray.” They knew what they were about to face and wanted to find some peace and strength through a chat with the Almighty.
In 1941, the Episcopal Church had issued a serviceman’s prayer book, and one short excerpt proved particularly popular. It was, simply, “Lighten our darkness, we beseech thee, O Lord; and by thy great mercy defend us from all perils and dangers of this night.”
Many prayers, of course, will never be recorded or shared. Chaplains led prayers, individual soldiers prayed on their own, and at home, thousands of miles away, families prayed for their sons, brothers and husbands. Those words will always be private.
Today, prayer in the face of a national challenge isn’t as common. It is hard to imagine a modern president leading a nation in prayer, let alone a prayer that he wrote himself. But on June 6, 1944, it seemed that an entire nation, its Army, Navy and Air Force, and its long-suffering allies, were looking to God for safety and protection. It was a trust well placed.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
