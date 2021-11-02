Del. Candi King won what may be her first full two-year term in the 2nd District of the House of Delegates on Tuesday.
King, a Democrat, defeated Republican Gina Ciarcia with 59% of the vote, with all but provisional votes counted, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Her margin was about 6,200 votes.
The district covers eastern Prince William County, including Belmont Bay and Potomac Shores, along with Quantico and northern portions of Stafford County.
King was elected to the seat in a January special election by about 400 votes after another Democrat, Jennifer Carroll Foy, resigned to focus on her campaign for governor. Foy wound up finishing second to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Democratic primary in June.
King also survived a Democratic primary challenge in June with 69% of the vote. The candidates raised over $1 million in the primary campaign.
Because Virginia's redistricting following the 2020 Census has not been completed, another House of Delegates election in new districts may have to be held next year. Delegates typically serve two-year terms.
King holds a bachelor’s degree from Norfolk State University and serves as a special needs parent advocate, volunteer at Freedom High School and member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She and her husband live in Dumfries with their children, including a non-verbal teenage daughter with autism.
Her husband, Josh King, was defeated by Carroll Foy for the Democratic nomination for the 2nd District seat in 2017 by only a dozen votes. He then narrowly lost a race for Prince William sheriff in November 2019 to Republican incumbent Glendell Hill.
Ciarcia, a native of Onslow County, N.C., is a history teacher at Dominion Christian School. The Dumfries resident moved to the area in 2017 and has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Oral Roberts University.
As in many other House races, education was a central issue in this contest.
Ciarcia has supported school choice, which essentially allows parents to select the school for their child and then direct their share of tax funding to that institution.
King supported greater funding for public schools and highlighted her votes in favor of teacher raises during her first term in the General Assembly.
King and Ciarcia also made dueling statements during public comment sessions of the Prince William County Racial and Social Justice Commission.
Ciarcia spoke to the panel to rail against critical race theory, a graduate-level discourse on how laws and policies have been historically used to primarily disadvantage people of color. Local officials have said critical race theory is not being taught in schools.
King spoke in support of the panel and increased efforts around equity and culturally-responsive teaching.
