Democratic Del. Candi King held off a primary challenge for the 2nd District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in which the candidates raised over $1.1 million combined.
King won 60% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary against challenger Pamela Montgomery.
King received 3,532 votes to Montgomery’s 1,584, or 31%, in the district, which covers eastern Prince William, including Belmont Bay and Potomac Shores, Quantico and northern portions of Stafford County.
King was first elected to the seat in January in a special election after Jennifer Carroll Foy resigned to focus on her campaign for governor. She will face Republican Gina Ciarcia in the November general election.
The race became increasingly negative in the weeks leading up to the election as money poured into the district. Combined, the two Democrats raised over $1 million, with Montgomery bringing in $762,000 to King’s $354,000.
“It just reminds me of what’s so great about this community,” King said at an election night gathering in Dumfries. “We are very informed voters.”
King said she hopes the campaign will move away from big-money discussions and focus on the issues, particularly those tackled by the Democratic majority in the House in the recent session. She highlighted marijuana legalization and abolishing the death penalty.
Speaking about the general election, King said it’s important to protect the Democratic majority.
“They already have a candidate running in November who does not represent the values of this community,” she said.
Montgomery could not be reached for comment on Tuesday night, but posted about the race on her Facebook page.
“Congrats to Delegate King -- while we may have come up short in this election, my work for constituents in District 2 is not over,” she wrote. “I am proud of the work we’ve done, and I promise to keep fighting for equality in health care, environmental justice, and access to a quality education.”
