Just in time for summer vacation, Kings Dominion amusement park is enforcing a new code of conduct starting this weekend that will limit some teens’ access to the park.
Under the new policy, all guests ages 15 or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to the park in Doswell after 4 p.m. Only one chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests aged 15 or younger per day.
In a statement, the park wrote that “Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues.”
Young guests who are found to be unaccompanied will be asked to leave the park.
“We believe these changes will help ensure that Kings Dominion continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come,” the park wrote.
Other local theme parks, such as Six Flags in Bowie, Maryland, or Busch Gardens in Williamsburg have not enforced a similar chaperone rule, but do note safety tips and guidelines for parkgoers on their respective websites.
In October 2022, the park announced it would be open year-round. Season passes and daily tickets are available for sale on its website.
(2) comments
Have fun with that....get ready for your employees to be cursed out and assaulted
Simply ban democrats, wannabe democrats, woke democrats, Marxist democrats, Biden-supporting democrats et al and the violence problem solved.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.