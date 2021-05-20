Kings Dominion reopens Saturday after a season off due to COVID-19.
Some things will be different this year at the amusement park in Doswell, with the park opening with limited capacity to allow for social distancing. All tickets will need to be purchased in advance online.
There won't be any temperature checks but there will be a health screen questionnaire conducted by associates at the front gate.
There also won't be any limitations to ride capacity except for in the waterpark and indoor attractions.
Park-goers who have been fully vaccinated won't be required to wear face masks, the park said. But all guests age 5 and older who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a face covering outdoors on water attractions, while in Soak City Waterpark, or in RelaxZones, and while indoors unless actively eating or drinking.
For more information and ticket reservations, see kingsdominion.com
