Kings Dominion had planned to stay closed through the year due to COVID-19, but park officials have announced a limited-days holiday event running through the month of December.
The theme park in Doswell will host "Taste of the Season," a limited-capacity outdoor holiday tasting and shopping event on select dates between Dec. 5 and 27.
The event features 25 specialty food items across 10 locations throughout the park, holiday lights and decor, shows, seasonal shopping and family activities. A few family rides will also be open.
The amusement park says it has developed an extensive reopening plan with new processes and enhanced procedures throughout the park to help reduce the spread of germs.
"We’re all in this together and by working together you can safely and confidently have an amazing time this holiday season," the park said in a news release.
Tickets will go on sale soon. See kingsdominion.com for details.
