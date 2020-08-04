Kings Dominion announced Tuesday it would remain closed for the rest of 2020 due to challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority, and we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards," officials with the Doswell amusement park said in a news release. "However, the state’s Phase 3 reopening restriction of limiting the park to only 1,000 guests has brought us to the difficult decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year."
Earlier this season, Kings Dominion extended 2020 season passes and add-on products to be valid through 2021. Day tickets sold for the 2020 season will be valid through Sept. 6, 2021. Any Pre-K Passes that were registered or activated in 2020 will be valid through 2021. Affected guests will receive an email with relevant details.
"As we look forward to brighter days, our team will continue to work with public health authorities to ensure that our guests and associates can return to fun in a safe environment next season," the release said.
Next year, Kings Dominion plans to open a reimagined area in Soak City, Coconut Shores, featuring an all-new multi-level aqua play structure, a mini wave pool for kids, and a new dining experience.
