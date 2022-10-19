Starting next year, Kings Dominion will begin operating year-round.
The popular theme park in Doswell will add additional weekends to the calendar in January, February and early March, with regular park operation continuing throughout the rest of the year.
“Kings Dominion will be the cure for cabin fever in 2023,” said Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager, in a statement. “We’ve always wanted find a way to extend our season to all 12 months, and now families and season passholders won’t have to wait until the spring for their favorite rides or their first taste of funnel cake.”
Weather conditions and scheduled maintenance will limit the operation of some park attractions.
The 2023 season also will see the return of annual, popular events at the park including Grand Carnivale, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest. All events, plus the newly added winter weekends, are included with the purchase of a Kings Dominion season pass, now available for the lowest price of the season.
In 2022, guests were introduced to the park’s newest themed area, Jungle X-pedition, its newest coaster, Tumbili, two re-themed family favorites – Reptilian (formerly Avalanche) and Arachnidia (formerly Scrambler) – as well as new dining experiences and live entertainment.
Kings Dominion's 400 acres is home to more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, including 12 roller coasters and a 20-acre waterpark.
