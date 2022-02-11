When it comes to feeding hungry students, Prince William County schools are having to do more with a lot less.
Supply chain issues that have affected nearly every major industry and staffing shortages that have been a persistent problem for school systems this year are taking a toll on food services in schools, at the same time that the county is providing meals for free again this year.
As a federal entitlement program, school lunches that receive reimbursements from the U.S. Department of Agriculture have to buy American products, which limits sourcing options, and the country’s agricultural sector has been hit hard by COVID-19, depleting the workforce needed to grow and tend crops and livestock. At the same time, immigration has fallen, leaving many producers with fewer workers to supply labor-intensive food.
Adam Russo, director of nutrition services for the county school system, said some of the suppliers on which the division once relied have left the school market entirely because of low margins, cutting what’s available to the county’s 97 schools even more.
The division’s cafeterias have made it through the school year so far on skill and creativity, Russo said. Cafeteria workers can work with a number of different ingredients to make meals from scratch, allowing them to work with whatever comes in instead of relying on pre-made meals.
“There’s thousands of things that don’t come on any given day in the trucks that are getting delivered to all of these locations,” Russo told InsideNoVa. “So we’re having to pivot and change, and it’s still very impactful. But luckily we have an amazing team that really can help to weather that storm.”
Prince William is far from alone in struggling to keep a steady supply of food coming into school cafeterias. Supply problems and staffing challenges have had a nationwide effect, prompting the USDA to respond. Earlier this month, the department announced a second increase to its reimbursement rate for schools, this time by 25 cents per lunch.
The USDA had already raised the reimbursement rate at the start of the school year, and between the two increases, schools will now receive 22% more for each school lunch than in the previous year. The move was made to help schools keep up with inflation and maintain their purchasing power.
“USDA understands that balancing the pressures of the pandemic with the need to feed children healthy and nutritious meals continues to be a priority for schools across the country,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a news release on the increase.
Of course, the challenge for school systems doesn’t just come in the form of supply troubles. Division food service departments are feeling the same crunch for staff as other departments. Combine that with a regular flow of staff needing to quarantine or isolate for COVID-19 and school cafeterias are facing a triple-whammy.
In 2020, Prince William’s nutrition program won Foodservice Director Magazine’s Operation of the Year for its focus on scratch-made ingredients and meals and expanded breakfast program. But that doesn’t mean that the department hasn’t been stretched thin since. According to Russo, his department is down 10% to 20% in staffing this year.
“The hospitality industry has been hit the hardest as far as staffing woes, and we are no different; we’re not insulated from that,” he added.
To keep things running as smoothly as possible, Russo’s team has had to stay creative, moving people around, training workers in different skills and trying to attract new talent. On any given day, about 15 central office workers will be in cafeterias instead of at their usual desks.
And to be able to hire, the food service department has tried to market itself to anyone who might be looking to work in schools at all. Russo credits the division’s HR department for getting as many people as possible in the door for job fairs or interviews, and even having departments share applicants if things aren’t a fit.
“So for instance, if you go to work for the transportation department and maybe you go through the whole process and you’re just not into it, you don’t want to ride the bus. They’re sending them to us, and they’re saying ‘Hey, don’t leave the county, there’s other opportunities,’” Russo said.
The division has even tried to recruit part-time help from both ends of the age spectrum, putting fliers in churches and retirement communities and exploring expanded internship opportunities for students in the division’s culinary arts career and technical education program.
In the end, Russo expects the staffing issues will largely be resolved by the start of the 2022-23 school year, but said the supply chain issues could persist. Back to normal may not be on the table in the foreseeable future, he says. Instead, the division’s food staff is getting better at working with the new normal.
“It’s like ‘Chopped Champions’ every day when you’re opening the basket,” he said, referring to the Food Network reality show. “And you’re not making it for four judges, you’re making it for, depending on the school, anywhere from 400 to 1,500 judges.”
(2) comments
But Biden said that there are no shortages. It's amazing how far down the entire country has gone since this clown took office.
I never knew the public schools were also soup kitchens too. Maybe the children's parents should take responsibility for their own kids welfare, put down the iPhone and find a job or two or three.
