The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning received reports of KKK propaganda fliers found in the driveways of several homes along Hampshire Station Drive in Sterling.
Similar fliers were located by the Town of Leesburg Police Department, also this morning, within the town limits, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
All of the fliers were in plastic bags and weighed down with birdseed and were similar to fliers distributed in the region in previous years. There is no indication any of the households that received the fliers were targeted, the release said.
The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about these cases, or with possible surveillance video, please call Detective Pickrell at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
