Authorities are investigating after several residents in Ashburn and Leesburg found Ku Klux Klan propaganda fliers in their driveways on Thursday morning.
The streets where the fliers were found include Cross Timber Drive, Citation Drive, and Deer Chase Place in Ashburn, as well as in the town of Leesburg, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
All of the fliers were in plastic bags and weighed down with birdseed and referenced topics discussed at recent Loudoun County School Board meetings, the sheriff's office said. There is no indication any of the households that received the fliers were targeted.
The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about the cases, or with possible surveillance video during the overnight, to call Detective Pickrell at 703-777-1021
