Police are investigating after stickers depicting hate propaganda were found Monday on various pieces of community property off Clipper Drive outside Lake Ridge.
A resident reported to police that a sticker was located which appeared to be recruiting material for the Ku Klux Klan, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said in a news release.
The investigation revealed the stickers were seemingly posted at random in the surrounding neighborhood between July 2 and July 13.
The stickers did not contain any threats and did not appear to target anyone specific in the neighborhood, Carr said.
