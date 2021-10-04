The developer behind the Kline Farm proposal near Manassas is again taking a different approach.
The current property owners have submitted an application to change the long-range land-use designation of their land through Prince William County’s ongoing Comprehensive Plan update.
Stanley Martin Homes LLC has been trying for more than five years to gain approval of the project southeast of the intersection of Prince William Parkway, Liberia Avenue and Wellington Road.
As part of the county’s Comprehensive Plan update, property owners can submit applications to change the designation for their parcels in the long-range land-use chapter. The document serves as a guideline for the county’s land-use decisions, but does not bind the Board of County Supervisors to any decisions.
The company first submitted an application for a project on the land in 2016, but it didn’t receive key zoning approvals.
The initial proposal was then revised and submitted for a second try in 2019. At the time, the plan was for 310 residences, including houses and townhomes, 145,000 square feet of commercial space, a park, three outdoor playing fields and a site to be dedicated to the county for a school.
The company was seeking a rezoning on 92 acres across five properties, a special-use permit for a drive-through pharmacy and a Comprehensive Plan amendment.
In July 2019, the Planning Commission tabled the proposal after nearly 60 people came forward at a public hearing, with most opposing it. Opponents were concerned with increased traffic, overcrowding at schools and effects on water systems.
The project was again revised by November 2019 for 250 residential units, including a mixture of single- and multi-family homes and townhomes, and 145,000 square feet of commercial space. That application was scheduled to go before the Board of Supervisors but Stanley Martin submitted a request to indefinitely table it.
The request for changes in the Comprehensive Plan update calls for the project to move from a community employment center designation to community mixed-use. The new category would allow a variety of densities throughout the project.
The latest application does not indicate how much density would be allowed, only showing different density designations allowed under county zoning code.
Truett Young, vice president of land for Stanley Martin Homes Northern Virginia division, told the Prince William Times last month that the company doesn’t have solid plans yet, but a revised application would probably include more than 250 homes.
“The present Comprehensive Plan update process provides an opportunity to better plan the property … to define how density should transition across the property,” the application says.
Stanley Martin’s website for the project has not been updated since 2019.
County staff are reviewing the roughly 30 applications to change long-range land-use designations and will decide which to include in the Comprehensive Plan update. The selection will be presented as part of the plan update to the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors.
No hearings have been set on the plan update.
