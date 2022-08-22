The developer behind the Kline Farm proposal wants to construct 240 housing units in a mixed-use development.
Stanley Martin Homes LLC, which has been trying for nearly six years to gain approval for the project, filed an updated proposal with Prince William County on Aug. 1.
The new application would limit development to 240 townhouses, a further downsizing since the original application.
The company first submitted an application for a project on the land in 2016, but it didn’t receive key zoning approvals. The property is southeast of the intersection of Prince William Parkway, Liberia Avenue and Wellington Road.
The initial proposal was then revised and submitted for a second try in 2019. At the time, the plan was for 310 residences, including houses and townhomes, 145,000 square feet of commercial space, a park, three outdoor playing fields and a site to be dedicated to the county for a school.
The company was seeking a rezoning on 92 acres across five properties, a special-use permit for a drive-through pharmacy and a Comprehensive Plan amendment.
In July 2019, the Planning Commission tabled the proposal after nearly 60 people came forward at a public hearing, with most opposing it. Opponents were concerned with increased traffic, overcrowding at schools and effects on water systems.
The project was again revised by November 2019 for 250 residential units, including a mixture of single- and multi-family homes and townhomes, and 145,000 square feet of commercial space. That application was scheduled to go before the Board of Supervisors, but Stanley Martin submitted a request to indefinitely table it.
Stanley Martin also submitted an application to change the long-range land-use designation of their land through the county’s ongoing Comprehensive Plan update.
As part of the county’s Comprehensive Plan update, property owners can submit applications to change the designation for their parcels in the long-range land-use chapter. The document serves as a guideline for the county’s land-use decisions, but does not bind the Board of County Supervisors to any decisions.
"The Kline property has been the subject of a rezoning proposal since 2015. During this time, the applicant has agreed to a variety of revisions to address staff and community concerns," the company wrote in its application. "The present proposal represents a very substantial effort by the applicant to be responsive to community questions and comments."
No hearings have been set on the revised project.
So, now they are proposing 100% townhomes? No stand-alone homes? I'm going to guess that these townhomes will not be the affordable housing that Dr. Keith Savage, Senior Servant, First Baptist Church Manassas was asking for in his August 4th opinion piece.
