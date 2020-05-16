Police in central Virginia are on the lookout for a couple of melon-headed bandits -- literally.
On May 6 at 9:35 pm., two people arrived at the Sheetz in a lifted 2006 Black Toyota Tacoma wearing hollowed-out watermelon rinds with holes cut out for the eyes, the Town of Louisa Police Department said in a news release.
The two went into the store, stole items and left.
If you know who these two are or their whereabouts, please contact Officer Taylor of the Town of Louisa Police Department at 540-967-1234 or Crime Solvers at 1-800-346-1466 OR https://www.louisatown.org/report-a-crime/
Reference the case "MELON-HEADS."
