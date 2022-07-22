Benny’s Pizza is officially open at its new Old Town Manassas location.
Famous for its 28-inch pies, the pizza chain originated in Blacksburg in 2011 and quickly became a favorite for late-night grub among Virginia Tech students. Its newest franchise location in Manassas is the chain’s 17th restaurant in Virginia, with other locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wyoming.
The Manassas location sits inside a 1956 storefront at 9209 Center St., just across from the Harris Pavilion. Owner Kyle Kerivan returned to Old Town's Architectural Review Board Tuesday night seeking final approval for a vinyl wrap on the side of the building, but the kitchen is already open.
On Monday, Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger posted a photo of a slice to her Facebook page, writing “Now THIS is a slice of pizza! It’s officially open since the Mayor has dined now!”
According to the city’s economic development office, the restaurant is planning to eventually add an open-air seating area and a mural on the side of the building.
“Downtown Manassas has a great atmosphere and a lot going on. It’s the perfect place for us to open a new location,” Kerivan said in a city press release.
