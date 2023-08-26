It took less than five minutes on Friday night for Gainesville running back Koven Smith to announce his presence as a playmaker in the 2023 high school football season.

If the rest of his performance was any indication, the rest of the Cardinals’ opponents have their work cut out for them.

Smith combined for 134 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns as Gainesville cruised to a 56-20 home win over Potomac in the season opener.

In front of a near-capacity crowd along the home sideline, the Cardinals racked up 493 yards of offense against a Panthers defense that struggled at times to keep pace with Smith and quarterback Colton Kilmer.

Gainesville opened the scoring at 7:08 of the first quarter with an eight-play, 63-yard drive that culminated in a one-yard touchdown run from Smith. Using a lethal combination of shiftiness and vision, Smith had little trouble finding the gaps and getting to the edge throughout the evening.

The Panthers would respond with just over two minutes to go in the opening frame, a 57-yard delivery from Damian McDonald to Ty’Heak Buie that brought Potomac within a point before a fumbled snap on the point after. McDonald scored on a keeper early in the second to give the Panthers their only lead; from there, Smith’s takeover began in earnest.

Effective and consistent downfield blocking gave the Cardinals a chance to work in some screen passes early and often, one of which resulted in Smith’s second score. Two more catches of 10 and nine yards, with 4:47 and 1:45 left in the half respectively, stretched the Gainesville lead to 28-13 at the intermission.

The first of Trevor Moody’s two second-half touchdowns came 3:46 into the third, as the senior’s breakaway speed turned a checkdown into a 45-yard run to paydirt; a three-yard run from Smith finished off his masterpiece - and any lingering comeback hopes - with four minutes remaining in the third to make it 42-13.

“We practiced all week on giving perfect effort, and our guys did [tonight],” Gainesville head coach Daniel Bruton said. “Our defense flew around, got hats to the ball, and we fixed a lot of mistakes from the two scrimmages on special teams.”

Defensively, the Cardinals gave up 246 yards to an athletic Potomac team that left head coach Jajuan Johnson afterward imploring his players to turn around, look at the scoreboard, and “fix it.

“We left a lot of plays out there,” Johnson said. “We saw some flashes out of some guys … I thought we played with grit, but within that grit we need consistency.”

Alphonso Evans’ 75-yard streak up the middle gave the Panthers an answer 28 seconds after Smith’s final touchdown; Moody and Aidan McClafferty each added one more in the fourth quarter as the running clock took effect.

McClafferty, a senior, had seven catches for 157 yards; Smith had five for 44 to go along with his 90 yards on 19 carries.

“Every time [Smith] has the ball, he’s trying to score,” Bruton said. “He wants the end zone every time, it’s almost like we have to get him off the field sometimes for his safety because he wants to play every down of every game.

“He’s a special player.”