Krispy Kreme is offering some pretty sweet support to those who got the COVID-19 vaccine: free donuts!
And not just one, but free donuts for the entire year.
Starting Monday, March 22, customers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. can receive a free glazed doughnut – anytime, any day, even every day – through the remainder of 2021.
Krispy Kreme said it will also will support health care workers and volunteers who are helping administer vaccines, delivering free doughnuts to vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks.
“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.