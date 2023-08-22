Kyle Allwine has been named economic development director for Stafford County, County Administrator Randal Vosburg announced Tuesday.
Allwine comes to Stafford from the Northern Neck Electric Cooperative, where he was public relations manager and led economic development efforts for the entire service territory. Prior to that role, he was vice president of membership and government affairs for the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Allwine replaces John Holden, who served in the role from 2018 through April, when he resigned. Holden is now smart city manager for the city of Raleigh, N.C., according to his LinkedIn profile. Josh Summits has been serving as the interim director of the Stafford department.
Vosburg said Allwine was chosen for the role in part because of his ability to build connections and engage in cooperative efforts with stakeholders. “Kyle possesses an exceptional comprehension of the local business landscape and established connections, equipping him to initiate impactful actions swiftly."
Allwine said he is looking forward to the role.
“Stafford County holds a favorable position in economic progress, boasting an appealing location and a skilled workforce that draws interest from various sectors," he added. "I am eager to contribute my unique understanding of the region and Stafford County, and I have full confidence that our collaborative efforts will yield remarkable results."
Before his positions at Northern Neck Electric Cooperative and the Fredericksburg chamber, Allwine held roles at the University of Mary Washington.
He serves on the Rappahannock United Way Board and the Bay Consortium Workforce Development Board. He has previously served on the Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity board.
Allwine has a bachelor of arts in history and historic preservation from Mary Washington and a master's of business administration. He is also a graduate of Leadership Fredericksburg. He lives in King George with his wife, Libby, an educator in Stafford, and his son, Kyle.
