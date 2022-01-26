The labor shortage is worsening, older office buildings are struggling to find occupants and remote work is here to stay.
Those were the big takeaways from the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce's 30th annual Economic Conference, held Tuesday at George Mason University’s Arlington campus.
Keynote speakers, including Terry Clower, director of the center for regional analysis at GMU, and Jonathan Aberman, dean of the College of Business, Innovation, Leadership and Technology at Marymount University, analyzed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy both nationally and in the Washington region.
Using data primarily from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Clower and Aberman concluded that while some sectors of the economy have bounced back quickly, including service and transportation, other sectors such as finance will continue to experience growing pains and job losses.
But the caveat is Northern Virginia’s economy is in a much better place than the rest of the Washington region in terms of its overall employment.
Clower said Northern Virginia continues to create jobs in professional services, while the unemployment rate in southern Maryland is almost double that of Northern Virginia. “They came out of the worst of the downturn actually doing pretty well and then they actually fell off a good bit; their growth has not been as good. And then of course, DC has also struggled comparatively.”
These gains are overshadowed by the fact that during the pandemic many older workers retired and are being replaced by younger people who are demanding remote or hybrid work flexibility. There are many reasons for this, but Aberman and Clower said younger people have determined hybrid or remote work makes more sense for their lifestyle.
As an example, in Northern Virginia, Clower and Aberman noted housing prices have continued to rise exponentially even though people with lower-paying jobs, young people included, have more difficulty affording to rent or buy a home. So younger people may move to places where real estate is less expensive, such as Atlanta, Dallas or Charlotte, N.C.
Other workers may just move farther from urban areas because they don’t have to commute.
“If you don’t have to be in the city where your job is, why would you spend a million dollars on a small three-bedroom house in Arlington?” Clower said.
Aberman said childcare is also a motivator because many children are still learning virtually or are home due to COVID exposures. Additionally, childcare is very expensive in Northern Virginia and for many parents, working remotely means they can care for their children and work simultaneously.
“There is going to be difference between work from home as an employee benefit, and work from home as a matter of policy, meaning…relatively unskilled or a sort of a fungible type job that many people could do, because of the war for talent, there’s greater tolerance to let people work remotely,” Aberman said.
Aberman noted cost of living and remote work flexibility are part of the reason why Northern Virginia is experiencing labor constraints for higher-wage jobs, especially in technology. As a consequence, companies are changing their policies to accommodate workers’ needs, which also has implications for commercial office space.
The days where employees all sit at desks in one space five days a week appear to be vanishing gradually, Aberman said. Nonetheless, he added, employers are hoping to find other ways to attract workers to the office by adding amenities.
“[Businesses] are taking just about as much space as they would have before [the pandemic], maybe a little bit less, but they’re configured differently. They’re configuring it in expectation of having more people coming in… for meetings – more hotel-type offices and they're focusing on amenities,” he said.
Newer Class A buildings usually are outfitted with top-of-the-line fixtures, amenities and HVAC and technological systems.
Aberman said that while those buildings are in increasing demand in Northern Virginia and nationally, older buildings, often labeled Class B and C, with fewer amenities may continue to struggle.
“There's an awful lot of Class B space in the market,” he said. The region-wide office vacancy rate is 18%, the highest ever.
Aberman said it’s unclear what happens to those older buildings.
“What we do with the Class B [and] C space is going to be of essential importance. Does it become residential? Does it become mixed-use? Does it become a data center? These are all open questions.”
