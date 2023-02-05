Four adults and a child were displaced by a Friday evening house fire in Lake Jackson.
Dispatchers received multiple calls just after 5 p.m. for a fire in the 7000 block of Gray Fox Trail. Crews arrived to find fire showing through the roof to the rear of the single-family home, Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
A juvenile occupant was the only one home at the time and was able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
The house sustained extensive damage and was declared unsafe to occupy by building official. The Red Cross assisted the five people displaced.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.
