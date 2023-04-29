An 8-year-old girl critically injured when she was hit by a car earlier this month in Lake Ridge died Friday, family friends announced in a GoFundMe established for her family.
The incident happened April 10 about 6 p.m. on Nutmeg Court off Cotton Mill Drive. The driver remained at the scene and no charges have so far been placed, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
The victim was originally taken to a nearby hospital, then flown to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, Carr said.
Though there were some signs of improvement early on, the girl, identified in the GoFundMe only as Jordynn, had suffered a fatal brain injury.
On Friday, Jordynn was taken on her organ donor honor walk at Inova Fairfax Hospital, with hospital workers lining the path to the operating room to honor the little girl and support her family.
"Jordynn, sweet girl, we love you so incredibly much, and you will live on in all of us forever," GoFundMe organizer Crystal Miller wrote.
Keep speeding anf running lights, you idiots, instead of driving like a civil person should and looking out for people and pets.
