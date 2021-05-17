A 38-year-old Lake Ridge man faces numerous charges after an assault Saturday night, followed by an attempt to grab an officer's stun device, police said.
Officers were called to the 12500 block of Armada Place at 10:35 a.m., where a 34-year-old man had been bitten and cut with a piece of broken glass, Prince William County Master Police Officer Renee Carr said.
The victim told police that he and an acquaintance got into a verbal argument, then the suspect bit him and attempted to hit him with a wooden bat before cutting him with a piece of broken glass, Carr said.
The two eventually separated and police were called. The victim was treated for minor injuries.
While officers were taking the suspect to the magistrate’s office,
he became unresponsive in the cruiser, Carr said. Officers immediately stopped and contacted rescue, who took the man to an area hospital.
"As the accused was entering the hospital, he grabbed an officer and attempted to remove the officer’s Electronic Restraint Device from the carrier," Carr said.
The man, identified as Mohamud Abukar Sheikh Abdi, 38, of Armada Place, was charged with attempting to disarm a law-enforcement officer, malicious wounding, stabbing in the commission of a felony and assault and battery, Carr said.
No police booking photo was available, Carr said.
