A Lake Ridge mother and her 8-year-old daughter are expected to survive after a Friday night attack in which both were beaten and stabbed multiple times.
Officers called to a stabbing in the Dominion Middle Ridge Apartments on Meandering Way about 9:30 p.m. Friday arrived to find a man carrying a child covered in blood, then saw him put her on the ground and hit her multiple times.
After getting the child away from the man, later identified as the girl's father, police also found her mother in the family's apartment, also suffering multiple stab wounds.
Magaly Gibson, the mother's cousin, started a GoFundMe for the two victims to help with medical expenses and other expenses.
"By the grace of God, they survived and are in stable condition," Gibson wrote. "Many have been asking how they can help, so I thought it would be best to channel all this pain and energy into something good for them. Every little bit helps. Thank you."
Javier Mauricio Molina, 25, of Lake Ridge is jailed in the attack on two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.
