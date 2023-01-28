A Friday afternoon cooking fire in Lake Ridge left a woman with minor injuries and a family of three displaced, Prince William County fire and rescue said.
The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sunny Brook Court. Crews arrived with the townhouse evacuated and smoke showing.
The kitchen fire, which was quickly extinguished, caused moderate damage, said county fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
A resident was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, he said. Building officials determined the home unsafe to occupy displacing two adults and one child, who are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be an accidental cooking fire.
