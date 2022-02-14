The body of a 58-year-old Lake Ridge woman was found in the Occoquan Reservoir on Saturday afternoon after a family member reported they had not heard from her that day.
Police were called to the an inlet on the reservoir behind the 11500 block of Nellings Place at 2:26 p.m. after the family member reported seeing something floating in the water, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. A boater who was nearby confirmed the item seen was a body, Carr said.
Members of the police underwater search and rescue team removed the body from the water and rescue workers pronounced the woman dead. Police identified her as Tammy Parlett McBridge, 58. The body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy and determination of cause of death. Carr said at this time, no foul play is suspected.
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.