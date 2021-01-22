Cornwell’s Texaco in Manassas has been owned by the same family for 66 years. But after today, the mom-and-pop service station across from the Prince William County Fairgrounds comes under new ownership.
"Everybody's getting older and it's time to retire," said Debbie Cornwell as she worked her last shift at the shop opened by her parents before she was born.
Emory Cornwell and his wife Mary built the service station at 10621 Dumfries Road in the summer of 1954. Debbie Cornwell, now in her 60s, and brother Ronnie, who is in his 70s, have been helping run the business since they were children.
Their father died in the 1980s, but their mother worked at station until she was 82. For the last several years, Ronnie Cornwell's son Greg has also been part of the team, working as a mechanic.
The Cornwell's plan to close up shop for the final time this evening, and close with the new ownership on Monday.
Details about the new owner and what they might do with the place weren't available, but Debbie Cornwell said she believes he plans to provide similar service. The station is expected to reopen by early February.
As for the Cornwell siblings, both plan to relax and enjoy some time off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.