Two Prince William County landowners who have been maligned over the status of a potential cemetery on their property say they cannot find any burials.
Bill and Michelle DeWitt are being sued by Frank Washington over the status of a potential cemetery on their property in the historic Thoroughfare community of Broad Run.
Washington, whose family is buried in a nearby cemetery recently purchased by the county, filed the lawsuit in Prince William County Circuit Court in August against the county, the Board of County Supervisors, interim County Executive Elijah Johnson and International Investments LLC.
The lawsuit seeks a court order to stop any groundwork on the property and authorize Washington and the county to conduct archaeological studies to identify the borders of the cemetery in question. It seeks to transfer ownership of the potential cemetery from International Investments, which is registered to the DeWitts, to Washington and provide unspecified damages.
The DeWitts say they have done everything to find the cemetery, but cannot locate it. They say reports about the dispute have mischaracterized the ownership of the property, the history of work on it and their efforts related to the potential burials.
The DeWitts have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
“There is no such thing as Scott Cemetery, and it does not exist, because there are no human remains interred on the Premises,” the motion says.
The ongoing saga over the cemeteries near 16117 John Marshall Highway technically stretches back to 1970, when the property’s first owner, James Scott, died without a will.
Tax payments on the land stopped in 1994, according to the county. The county started foreclosure proceedings in 2017 and brought the property to auction in 2020 after a search and notification process of descendants.
Washington’s lawsuit says neither he nor any members of the Scott family “received any property tax bills, notice of delinquencies, or notice of a tax lien” related to the property and were never provided notice of the tax auction.
The land was sold to International Investments.
Bill DeWitt said Michelle DeWitt owns and runs the Farm Brewery at Broad Run, while he is in charge of International Investments LLC. He said the property is not related to the brewery, but the business has been dragged into the dispute.
Bill DeWitt said his only plans for the property have been to plant corn and sunflowers and to adjust property lines so the total land isn’t subdivided into multiple parcels.
The Washingtons and other advocates started lobbying the county to protect the in-question cemeteries because they said the brewery was clearing land on or near the two cemetery sites.
Bill DeWitt said the only work conducted on the site he purchased at the auction was clearing the forest down to ground level. He said no ground excavations were part of the work.
The county eventually notified the DeWitts that a cemetery on the property was noted on a countywide survey, information that was not disclosed in the public auction.
The notification came from a countywide survey seeking to identify all previously unrecorded cemeteries in the late 1990s by Ron Turner. In his survey, Turner filed a form indicating a cemetery existed on the property after a visual survey of the land in 1996 and 2001.
No further studies or archeological work were conducted to determine the exact location or size of the cemetery.
After the notification, the DeWitts hired Thunderbird Archaeology to use ground-penetrating radar to search for possible burials on the land. The company noted 11 anomalies it recommended for further study.
The DeWitts then hired Commonwealth Heritage Group to study the 11 anomalies. The company determined that all of them were caused by metal debris, rocks or trash because the land had been used as a dumping ground for decades.
The DeWitts said they hauled more than 19.93 tons of trash and a dumpster full of tires from the area when it was cleared.
“All … anomaly locations identified as possible grave features were investigated and found not to be burials but were associated with natural features and the discarding of trash and other materials at the project area,” the company’s report says.
The company’s report also casts doubt on Turner’s claim that a cemetery existed, saying it did not indicate why it was called the Scott Cemetery, did not include background research and did not include a map.
“[T]here were vital details missing from the survey results that could have facilitated continued research and verification of potential cemetery locations,” it says.
The DeWitts said they have always been willing to protect and provide access to any burials, they just can’t find them and no one can provide proof of their existence.
“We just want the truth, and what’s happening is some of these folks are just slamming the brewery and my wife,” Bill DeWitt said. “We’ve probably spent $125,000 on legal fees and archaeologists to try and prove a negative.
“If there’s a small family gravesite in here, from our perspective it doesn’t hurt what we’re trying to do. We just fence it off like every other cemetery.”
No hearings have been scheduled in the case.
(2) comments
How much worse can local media get? From making mountains out of molehills to writing a lengthy expose' about non-events.
If the DeWitt's had proposed a data center instead, the county would have rushed the project forward and exempted any damage to potential historical sites and considered that the cost of doing business.
