The right lane of southbound Interstate 95 between Route 123 and Prince William Parkway will be closed, weather permitting, from 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 and 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6 to install barriers, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes. The Route 123 (Gordon Boulevard) and Prince William Parkway ramps will remain open.
The work is part of the project to create an auxiliary lane on southbound I-95 from Route 123 to the Prince William Parkway.
The project is converting about a mile and a half of the existing shoulder to a travel lane, from the end of the existing entrance ramp from Route 123 to the beginning of the exit ramp to the Prince William Parkway, VDOT says.
The auxiliary lane will make it easier for drivers to merge into and out of traffic between the ramps and free up additional room for through-drivers.
The project will also provide a new paved shoulder, relocate noise walls as needed, replace impacted roadway lighting, install or upgrade guardrails, and build new retaining walls. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022.
