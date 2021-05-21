The travel lanes on westbound I-66 between Blake Lane and Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) will be shifted overnight tonight into a new configuration for approximately two months.
When the traffic change is implemented, the left (HOV) lane will be separated from the three general purpose lanes by a barrier-enclosed construction area, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Drivers will be directed by signs and message boards to stay to the right at the lane split to access Route 123 North and South. The HOV lane will be a thru-lane only with no access to Route 123.
This temporary lane configuration is one of many traffic shifts that will occur along I-66 East and West between Route 29 (Lee Highway) in Gainesville and I-495 this year. Traffic is being shifted to new pavement on the outer portion of the roadway as construction activities begin to focus on building the future I-66 Express Lanes in the center portion of the roadway.
Drivers should always use caution and pay attention to lane markings and roadway signs in construction zones.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
