The left and center northbound Interstate 395 general purpose lanes at King Street will be closed between 11 p.m. tonight, Saturday, Oct. 17, and 6 a.m. Sunday for temporary restriping.
The work is part of the King Street over I-395 Bridge Rehabilitation project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Traffic stoppages along the northbound I-395 general purpose lanes lasting up to 20 minutes each will occur between midnight and 5 a.m.
Once the work is complete, northbound I-395 traffic will be temporarily shifted to the right.
The $13 million King Street over I-395 Bridge Rehabilitation project includes upgrading the King Street overpass, as well as pedestrian improvements along King Street between Park Center Drive and Menokin Drive.
The project is financed with federal and state funding, including State of Good Repair funding used for bridges. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2021.
