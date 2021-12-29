Kaavya Radhakrishnan, a junior at Langley High School in McLean, scored a perfect 36 on her ACT exam this year.
The ACT, or American College Testing exam, consists of tests in English, math, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1 to 36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.
Only about a third of 1% of students who take the ACT earn the top score – or just 5,579 out of 1.67 million students who took the ACT in the United States in 2020, according to the nonprofit that administers the test.
Radhakrishnan’s academic abilities were noticed in elementary school. She began doing advanced academic work in third grade and continued through eighth grade before enrolling in honors Advanced Placement classes in high school.
“I have always challenged myself with more advanced classes; I even did science Olympiad courses in middle school,” Radhakrishnan said.
She hasn’t thought much about college but understands she will have a plethora of universities to choose from. The University of Virginia is her current favorite. “It’s in-state and has a terrific computer science program,” she said. “I’m open to any school with a great computer science program.”
Radhakrishnan said she became interested in science and technology because of the products created by Apple Inc. founder Steve Jobs.
“Different computers and software programs intrigue me, and I research them before they come out on the buyer’s market,” she added. Radhakrishnan is a straight-A student with a grade-point average of 4.41.
When Radhakrishnan received her ACT score she was surprised because although she prepared she didn’t do extensive studying leading up to the exam.
“A month prior to testing, I started taking practice tests every other day, and the highest score I yielded was a 34 in that time period,” she added. “The practice tests really helped me get used to the time crunch required for the exam.”
In her case, practice made perfection.
