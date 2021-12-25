Several large donations this week, including one of $3,000, helped the Salvation Army’s 2021 Christmas Basket campaign top $9,200.
This week’s donations totaled $7,318.
This year’s campaign, sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William has a $15,000 goal. The funds raised are used by the Prince William corps of the Salvation Army to support its holiday efforts, such as the Angel Tree program, and to help local families in need.
Donations received this week were:
- Woodbridge Rotarian and Trowel Garden Club member, $3,000
- Russell E. and Jannell K. Bryant, Woodbridge, $500
- Ed and Mitzi Roman, Woodbridge, $100
- Anonymous, $100
- Rebecca Irvin, Haymarket, $200
- Wood & Dale Wanderers Vokssport Club, Woodbridge, $100
- Elizabet Loschiavo, Dumfries, $100, in memory of Elise Lucero
- Woodbridge Kiwanis Club, $1,000
- Michael Sassone, Bristow, $50
- Timothy and Diana Turner, Woodbridge, $200, in memory of Tim Turner
- Anonymous, Manassas, $400
- Kappa Foundation of Woodbridge, $500
- Jane Beyer, Woodbridge, $100, in memory of my mother, Marcia A. Goff
- Anonymous, $750
- Sandra Cruz-Pol, $52
- Pam and Tom Digges, $104, in honor of our four healthy and happy grandchildren
- Anonymous, $10.40
- Gail Payne, $52
Donations for the Christmas Basket can come from individuals or groups or be made anonymously. The deadline to contribute is Dec. 31.
Donors will be listed each week in InsideNoVa/Prince William, continuing through early January. Donors may also include a brief message to appear in the newspaper.
