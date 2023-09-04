A large meteor streaked across the sky along the East Coast Sunday evening, prompting close to 300 reports to the American Meteor Society website.
The fireball was seen from New Jersey to Florida right about 9:22 p.m. People reported it as very bright, moving from right to left, in varying shades of blue with a gold or yellow tail.
Details on tonight's super cool meteor that streaked across DC's skies!!! https://t.co/qQWz2NJg9i— Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) September 4, 2023
One observer in Woodbridge wrote: "It was the coolest thing I've ever seen."
The American Meteor Society log had recorded 297 sightings within hours of the meteor with many reports in the D.C. area noting an accompanying boom soon after. Several witnesses in Maryland Pennsylvania reported seeing the meteor break into pieces.
Didn’t see it live but went back and found the DC area meteor/fireball on my security camera. Pretty bright behind the trees. @capitalweather #meteor #MeteorDC pic.twitter.com/PwqJOiTZRP— Donald Bradner (@SirDonVII) September 4, 2023
According to the society, fireballs are very bright meteors, about as bright as Venus in the morning and evening skies.
Huge Fireball (Bolide) seen over Mid-Atlantic: NJ, SC, GA, NC,VA, DE, PA, DC, at 9:22 PM ET. Numerous videos w/ fragmentation & sonic-boom.— Atlantic Division ARRL (@AtlDivARRL) September 4, 2023
See AMS for sightings - https://t.co/L1xTno1Rhy
Also, significant number of very distance commercial FM Stations heard d/t Meteor-scatter pic.twitter.com/xe3Pszb83O
About 10 to 15 meteorites fall to Earth each day, but sightings are rare since streaking fireballs often fall over the ocean, or during daylight hours when they can't be seen.
