Marine Corps Base Quantico and Prince William County held an after-action review centered on the full-scale training exercise conducted on base in May, and it showed where emergency protocols can be improved.
The exercise was the largest full-scale training exercise the base has conducted in over a decade and was designed to test its response readiness and cooperation with Prince William County in a major emergency that would affect the base and surrounding community.
“This was a great opportunity to test the emergency response capabilities of the base and test our ability to operate with Prince William County,” Exercise Director and Emergency Manager for the installation Jason Terry said in a news release. “We were able to identify many areas where we are doing the right thing, but also note areas where we can really improve to become more effective and efficient.”
The scenario featured a truck that carried chlorine cylinders until a train full of passengers hit the rear of the truck and sheared the truck frame in half, leaving pieces of debris, injured passengers and damaged chemical containers. This particular scenario was selected because of its ability to last over the course of a few days and require resources spread across spread across the installation to make the response times for the scenario more realistic. It also allowed for the base and county to identify any blind spots the emergency response teams may have so they can be improved upon.
The objectives for the team of first responders included rescuing survivors, decontaminating hazardous materials, tracking patients through an exit point, issuing protective action recommendations to the public, providing dispatch support to other jurisdictions, reunifying families, communicating with different services and more.
Staff from the base, Quantico Fire and Emergency Services, the Quantico Provost Marshal's Office, Prince William County Fire and Rescue and county 911 dispatchers, county police, CSX railroad and the American Red Cross were involved with the scenario.
The after-action review was led by Ascentra, a Virginia-based company that assisted in planning and exercise control.
According to the review, the review found several strengths. Responders demonstrated effective training in rescue, emergency decontamination, technical decontamination triage, and offensive hazardous materials operations. Players effectively formed a unified command with statutory responsibilities for the incident.
The base and county conducted family reunification operations and demonstrated effective training in caring for survivors of a traumatic event and assisting in reunification, the review showed.
The exercise also showed effective joint public information capabilities.
The exercise identified a few areas for improvement, including the need for improved patient tracking, ways to ensure communication and decision making are more efficient during an emergency and recommendations to improve written standard operating procedures that endure over an extended period.
“This was a successful exercise for our first responders, emergency operations personnel, human services colleagues and regional partners,” Emergency Management Coordinator for Prince William County Brian Misner said in a news release. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Marine Corps Base Quantico and the Town of Quantico on this exercise. Lessons learned from the after-action review will help us refine our planning assumptions for the family assistance and reunification functions of a mass-casualty incident, expand our preparedness activities with the town and further enhance our coordination with the base.”
