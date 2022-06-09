A new Amazon Fresh grocery store opened Thursday in the Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center at 7807 Sudley Road in Manassas.
Customers can shop Amazon Fresh’s new grocery experience from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. The store is one of several opening this year in Northern Virginia, including a new store in Lorton coming June 23.
The new store in Manassas offers customers the option to use "Just Walk Out" technology to skip the checkout line, as well as traditional checkouts staffed by employees.
Customers will find a wide assortment of national brands and high-quality produce, meat and seafood. In addition, the store’s culinary team offers a range of prepared foods made fresh in store daily, the Prince William County Department of Economic Development said in a news release.
"At 58,000 square feet, this location is currently the largest store in the Amazon Fresh network," said Ann B. Wheeler, Chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, said at Thursday morning’s ribbon cutting. "We are thrilled to welcome Amazon to Prince William County and we celebrate the 150 jobs this grocery store brings to our county."
In a pre-opening walkthrough last week, Gainesville District Supervisor Pete Candland toured the location to learn more about the store's technology, including the check out process and the implementation of new inventory systems.
"I am so proud of our county for working together to attract this kind of innovative retail that is going to have such a substantial impact to our community,” said Candland.
Sudley Manor Square previously hosted other retailers in the location and Prince William County officials worked with the Board of County Supervisors to include “Innovative Retail” in the "Targeted Industry Status" program for expedited permitting.
"This is a perfect example of why we use the TIS to better adapt to the market conditions," said Christina Winn, executive director of PWCDED, said in a statement. "Special thank you to Seneca Properties who worked with us on this project. Our goal is to attract anchor tenants who want significant square footage with an added commitment to technology that benefit our residents and region."
