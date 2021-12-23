The last of 5,000 refugees from Afghanistan have left Camp Upshur on Marine Corps Base Quantico, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

It was not immediately clear whether the refugees have all been resettled or have been moved to other military bases. As of late November, officials said about 2,000 refugees remained at Quantico.

Quantico began providing temporary housing for refugees in late August, as thousands arrived from Afghanistan following the takeover of the Taliban and the withdrawal of U.S. troops. The refugees were housed at Camp Upshur in the far northwest corner of the military base, near the Nokesville area of Prince William County.

Quantico was one of a number of military bases that provided temporary housing as part of what is called Operation Allies Welcome. The base also provided support services as refugees were processed for resettling in the United States.

As of late November, about 4,000 refugees had been resettled in Virginia, and thousands more are expected to resettle here over the next nine months.

"The Department of Defense was proud to make these temporary accommodations and services available to the relocated Afghans at Task Force Quantico," the department said in a news release. "The life support provided was in accordance with international standards for support to vulnerable populations, including relocated Afghans."