The final legislative attempt to block the PW Digital Gateway has died in a Virginia Senate committee.
The Senate Rules Committee voted 13-4 to defeat SB 1078 from Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, at its meeting Friday.
The bill would have barred local governments from approving data centers within one mile of a national or state park.
The Digital Gateway, a proposed 27.6 million square feet data center complex on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane in western Prince William, is well within a mile of Conway Robinson State Forest and Manassas National Battlefield Park.
“This is going to be basically the largest growth energy in the state for the next generation and we have no guardrails on it,” Petersen said.
The Prince William Board of Supervisors approved the guidelines for the project on Nov. 2 after a more than nine-hour public hearing and a roughly 14-hour meeting. The guidelines for the overall development, an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan, do not deal with specific construction plans.
QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Compass Datacenters are seeking rezonings to develop the area.
Petersen’s bill was one of five filed in the General Assembly this year related to data centers, three of which sought to block the project.
The only one to clear committee was Petersen’s Senate Joint Resolution 240, which would direct a study of the impacts of the industry statewide. It passed the Rules Committee unanimously on Friday.
Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, said it’s more appropriate to conduct the study before passing legislation related to local land use.
“Local governments do have tools to be able to balance the environmental impact as well as the economic impact of data centers,” she said. “I believe the study should come first. We need to figure out what we’re going to get and what kind of role the state should play supporting the role of local government.”
Favola made a motion to defeat the digital gateway bill, but Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Warrenton, made a substitute motion to move it forward. She said protecting state and national parks “is enough of a priority” to move the legislation forward.
Vogel’s motion failed on a 4-13 vote. The motion to kill the bill passed on a 13-4 vote.
Petersen’s digital gateway legislation was supported by Vogel and Sens. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, and Janet Howell, D-Reston.
Those opposing the bill were Favola and Sens. George Barker, D-Alexandria; Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria; John Edwards, D-Roanoke; Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack; Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth; David Mardsen, D-Fairfax; Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover; Stephen Newman, R-Bedford; Thomas Norment, R-Williamsburg; Dick Saslaw, D-Springfield; and Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake.
Petersen’s legislation to study the industry now moves to the full Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.