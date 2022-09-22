The early-morning vote to recommend approval of the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center complex included several last-minute changes that soften restrictions put forth by Prince William County planning staff.
Shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 15, the Planning Commission voted 4-3-1 to recommend approval of changes to the Comprehensive Plan to serve as guidelines for the overall development.
The Board of County Supervisors will hold the final public hearing on the project on Oct. 11.
The hearing is on the request from dozens of landowners to designate 2,139 acres in western Prince William County for data centers. Specifically, it is to change the land in the Comprehensive Plan currently designated as agricultural/estate and environmental resource to technology/flex, parks and open space, county registered historic site and environmental resource overlay.
The project, which proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers along Pageland Lane, has quickly become the most controversial and contentious local land-use proposal in decades. Opponents and proponents have launched personal attacks against each other, and it has spawned recall efforts against Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland and Board Chair Ann Wheeler and a federal lawsuit against Candland.
Neabsco Commissioner Qwendolyn Brown made the motion to recommend approval. Her motion was to include the requested changes outlined in exhibit A of a Sept. 9 letter to the Planning Commission from representatives of Compass Datacenters and QTS Realty Trust Inc., the companies planning to develop the area.
The letter, which was not discussed during the staff presentation to the Planning Commission, asks for several revisions specific to the Comprehensive Plan amendment. It softens staff proposals related to buffering, stormwater runoff, historical resources, screening equipment and wildlife protection.
It is unclear when the document was publicly released. It was posted on the county’s website as of Sept. 19, but opponents of the proposal say it was not available before the Planning Commission voted.
The combined Compass and QTS projects cover 1,636 acres and 18.42 million square feet.
The county is currently only considering the Comprehensive Plan amendment, not the two rezonings. However, if the Comprehensive Plan change is approved, it will weigh heavily in favor of the rezonings.
Proposed changes
The letter has four exhibits, with exhibit A covering the first set of proposed changes, exhibits B and C showing revised maps and exhibit D proposing additional alterations to the county’s plan.
The first change in exhibit A comes with a warning that Compass might pull its rezoning application if the revision isn’t adopted.
The letter calls for removing a stretch of protected wildlife corridor north of Artemus Road, saying it is not currently suitable for wildlife and is not “the most desirable habitat.”
“Unless the wildlife corridor designation is removed … it will severely diminish the development potential of the … area north of Artemus Road, make it nearly impossible to achieve the economic benefits expected from the [Digital Gateway] Corridor as a whole, and, as a result, may prevent Compass from moving forward with its Application,” the letter says.
The second change calls for a roughly 60-acre open space area in the southwestern corner touching Manassas National Battlefield Park to be reduced by 15 to 20 acres. The companies say that because the area is near the existing transmission lines, it is needed to support electrical facilities.
Further, the letter says the county’s proposal uses the same buffering and screening regulations for substations regardless of their location within the development. It asks for regulations to be based on location.
The letter requested less stringent stormwater regulations than proposed by the county, saying those put forth aren’t feasible because of the type of rock and soil in the area.
The county said that development should achieve “no net runoff” from the average rainfall.
The companies call the regulations “a confusing and unworkable stormwater management standard that takes these new regulations one step too far and will be impossible to achieve during implementation.”
The letter requests that the requirements instead limit runoff to what currently exists on the properties.
“[T]hese standards exceed current state and County regulations for the treatment of storm runoff and are achievable,” the letter says.
The companies also challenge the plan’s designated historical areas, saying it “unreasonably and prematurely assumes” that those areas should be protected. It refers to a potential mass burial site as an “alleged, as-never-documented, unlocated” site.
“Rather than put the cart before the horse, the Applicants propose language … to require a detailed evaluation of each of the identified elements to determine whether they exist and, if so, how best to honor or preserve them,” the letter says. “Absent such an analysis, the [plan] essentially proposes to preserve an unproven allegation or unsubstantiated memory, rather than an actual resource.”
The letter requests the removal of a line county staff included to analyze a connection from Pageland Lane to Interstate 66 and Route 234, or Prince William County Parkway.
The connection proposes to extend the parkway to connect with U.S. 50 through the county’s western end. But in March, the Board of County Supervisors told staff to no longer consider including the road as part of the Comprehensive Plan update.
The letter says it was included “[f]or reasons unclear to the Applicants” and requests that it be removed.
It’s unclear if Brown meant to exclude the revisions discussed in exhibit D. She did not return a request for comment this week.
Exhibit D seeks changes to requirements to screen all rooftop equipment, how to provide an interpretive plan for historic resources and a landscaping plan and reductions in buffer requirements.
