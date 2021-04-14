Prince William County supervisors agree their board meetings run long, but they aren’t on the same page about how to fix the issue.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, introduced a resolution to limit the board’s ability to vote on certain topics late into the night. Discussion then turned into a referendum on the tenure of Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At-Large.
The measure came after four lengthy meetings in 2021 that have included late-night and early-morning discussions on major topics.
The Dar Al-Noor mosque expansion vote in early February was the most jarring, with the meeting lasting until nearly 4:30 a.m. Other controversial topics discussed late at meetings were Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, presenting a data center proposal near 1 a.m., the Independent Hill Small Area Plan receiving final approval near 2 a.m. and the Preserve at Long Branch passing at nearly 2:30 a.m.
Candland’s resolution would have required votes on tax rates, the budget and land-use matters to occur between 7:30 p.m. and midnight, unless the board waived the rules during a meeting. Public comment could still continue, but the board would have to adjourn the meeting until another day to take a vote during the set times.
Candland said the measure would increase transparency by allowing more people to see votes, but the conversation quickly devolved into the partisan spats that have frequently embroiled the board since Democrats took control at the start of 2020.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, said the resolution wasn’t a solution and might force residents to take time off work on multiple days for a vote on one issue.
Boddye said supervisors instead need to better manage their time, limit questions of staff during meetings and obtain information beforehand. Supervisors Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, and Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, also said more information could be gathered before meetings.
Franklin and Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, floated the idea of starting meetings earlier. Lawson said county staff members also suffer when meetings run late because they have to work the next day.
“I get to go home and stay in my pajamas until noon if I want,” she said. “But there’s a lot of people who help run these meetings who don’t have that benefit.”
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, blamed Wheeler, saying the chair frequently puts controversial topics on stacked agendas. She said the board’s longest meetings of the past 15 years have all occurred during Wheeler’s tenure.
Wheeler, however, noted that public comment has expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic because residents can speak virtually.
“I’m not apologizing for putting controversial items on the agenda,” she said.
Candland told Wheeler that the real problem was “mismanagement of your job.” He said the measure wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction to recent meetings, but a solution that was long overdue.
“I could have told you that every single one of these votes were going to go long into the night,” he said. “This really comes down to the complete mismanagement of the board by you, madam chair. … We’ve given you plenty of time to get your act together and, frankly, that hasn’t happened.”
Franklin said the Republicans frequently attack Wheeler because “your base is happy when you attack the chair.” She pointed to a recent meeting when Vega and Lawson walked out late at night, temporarily depriving the board of a quorum to vote on the Independent Hill Small Area Plan.
“Mismanagement,” Franklin said with a laugh. “You guys have made it tough for the chair from day one when it switched from a Republican board to a Democratic board.”
Lawson said Republicans have tried several compromises, but to no avail.
“The Democrats on this board have not supported any of our measures,” she said. “We continue to emphasize it because you’re not showing any sign of wanting to work with us, and your votes show more than your words do.”
Bailey urged supervisors to act with respect toward each other.
“We are big people and we don’t need to attack each other. It just needs to stop,” she said. “We’re here to serve. We’re not here to point out who’s a Republican and who’s a Democrat.”
When the vote finally came up, it failed on party lines with the five Democrats against it and three Republicans in favor. No supervisor presented a subsequent plan or measure to adjust meeting times or procedures.
