Just as schools closed until January for winter break, a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the region has prompted some to worry that a longer school shutdown like students faced in 2020 could be on the horizon.
But in Prince William County at least, leaders are assuring the public that there are no plans to close county schools.
Virginia’s first case of the highly-transmissible omicron variant was reported earlier this month, but experts project that it will soon be the dominant COVID variant everywhere, as it has become in New York and elsewhere around the world. COVID cases are on the rise in Prince William County and Northern Virginia broadly, but so far hospitalizations and deaths have not picked up the way they did last year.
Last week, the University of Virginia and Virginia Department of Health’s COVID model showed that omicron was likely to push the state’s case count above its previous high last January.
But when Prince George’s County in Maryland announced that public schools would be closing for some time after the normal winter break because of a surge in cases, Prince William School Board Chair Babur Lateef tweeted a cartoon of the Statue of Liberty, writing “Dear Maryland … please give [Prince William schools] your tired (students) poor (students) your huddled masses (of parents) yearning to learn free.”
Dear Maryland, @pgcgs @MCPS please Give @PWCSNews Schools your tired(students) poor (students)Your huddled masses (of parents) yearning to learn free, The wretched refuse (in search of an education) of your teeming shore.@MSmelkinsonPhD @jenreesman We R Open! pic.twitter.com/EHN72Fcaaz— Babur Lateef, MD (@PWCSChairman) December 18, 2021
As of Tuesday, there were currently over 1,400 Prince William County Schools students in quarantine, but no known outbreaks in county schools. Talking with InsideNoVa on Tuesday, Lateef said that while there’s a chance some classrooms or even some schools could potentially need to pause (as happened in October with Bennett Elementary School), the county’s families do not need to worry about division wide closures this winter.
“Prince William County has no plans to close schools, nor do we see any reason to do so … There is nothing on the table, at this point, that would make us believe schools would need to be closed and I think that the posture for the school division is to not close at all and remain open,” Lateef said. “We no longer should be behaving like it's March of 2020, many things have changed.”
Lateef went head-to-head with former superintendent Steve Walts last year, with the board chair pressing Walts to reopen Prince William’s schools for all students sooner last winter. This year, though, Lateef doesn’t foresee a similar battle happening. McDade was not available to comment on the possibility for a division-wide shutdown, but she’s repeatedly insisted that continued in-person learning is crucial for students to best learn and make up ground that was lost last year.
As Chief Education Officer of Chicago Public Schools, she pushed to re-open schools last spring when the city’s teachers union resisted.
“The impact of the pandemic on learning, this will be multiple years of recovery that will impact generations of learners, and so it is critically important for us to begin school in person,” McDade told InsideNoVa earlier this fall. “Nothing takes the place of in-person learning in the classroom with a high-quality teacher and student engagement and peer-to-peer interaction. Nothing can take the place of that.”
Unlike when schools were closed last year, vaccines are widely available for school staff and students 5 years old and up. While experts say there’s a lot left to learn about the new omicron variant, so far it appears that individuals who have received a vaccine and booster are still well-protected against severe illness.
According to Virginia Department of Health Data, nearly 48,000 Prince William County children between the ages of 5 and 17 have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and about 26.7% of eligible children between 5-11 have done so. The school division does not ask about student vaccination status until they’re deemed a close contact of a COVID case, at which point their vaccination status determines whether or not they need to quarantine. Just over 89,000 students were enrolled in county public schools this fall.
The Virginia Department of Health is also reconsidering components of its school testing and quarantine guidelines, announcing a “test-to-stay” pilot program for interested school divisions starting in January. Rather than asking unvaccinated students to quarantine out of school if they’re deemed a close COVID contact, the participating divisions can offer on-site rapid antigen testing that can keep students in the classroom if they test negative, limiting unnecessary disruptions to in-person learning.
“We should expect that test-to-stay should help limit the disruption to school for kids who aren’t yet fully vaccinated,” Forlano said. “Instead of them having to stay home because there might be case after case, they’ll be able to stay in school instead of having to be at home.”
While Lateef and other school board members have expressed interest in implementing a similar policy, the board chair said this week that Prince William schools would not be immediately joining Fairfax County Public Schools in participating, saying that the division was going to “look to see what Fairfax does.” It would be a challenge to secure sufficient staffing and rapid testing supplies, he said. Instead, Lateef is hoping that it’s a first step in the state loosening some of its quarantine guidelines, and eventually allowing schools to only quarantine close contact students who are symptomatic or have tested positive.
As of right now though, nothing is changing in the division’s quarantine policy, which still keeps vaccinated students in school as long as they haven’t tested positive themselves.
“What I’d like to see is that the Virginia Department of Health just relax all quarantining guidance and allow us to quarantine as we best see fit, or to follow more symptomatic ways to do it,” he said. “Now, quarantining becomes less and less of an issue as kids vaccinate more … so at the high school level we’re having very few quarantines anyway.”
