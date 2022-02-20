The American Latino Veterans Association has officially launched as a national nonprofit charitable organization approved at the federal level by the Internal Revenue Service and at the state level by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The organization has been founded by Northern Virginia resident Danny Vargas and will focus on four key pillars:
- Workforce development/job placement
- Entrepreneurship/business development
- Information on benefits/resources
Telling the stories of Latino contributions to our nation's military from 1776 to today through videos, podcasts, blogs and more.
In addition, the association will support policies that benefit veterans and the Latino community and will organize events as needed. ALVA’s mission is “to help Latino veterans thrive and recognize their indispensable contributions.”
“For far too long, the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community to our armed forces and our defense have been under-recognized and under-valued,” said Vargas, who is the association’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Also, Latino veterans have had little targeted support to ensure they reach their maximum potential after their military service. That changes now.”
Vargas, an Air Force veteran, added, “It has been my honor to serve my country and my community in a variety of ways over the years, and now is the time to ensure my fellow Latino veterans receive the support and acknowledgement they deserve and have earned.”
Association membership falls into four categories: veterans (and transitioning active duty) and their spouses (free), supporters, sponsor-partners, and community partners. Donations to the association can be made via its website.
