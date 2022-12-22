The Chabad Center for Jewish Life celebrated the third night of Hanukkah Tuesday by lighting a public menorah at River Mill Park in Occoquan.
The community was joined by Mayor Earnie Porta, state Del. Briana Sewell and Town Council member Robert Love.
The Chabad Center for Jewish Life donated the menorah to Occoquan, which is the first public menorah in the town and will now be a recurring celebration.
“We will be making this a regular part of our holiday traditions each year here in the town of Occoquan from this point forward,” said Porta.
The mayor lit the torch for Rabbi Shmuly Perlstein to light the menorah.
“The big message of Hanukkah is to never overlook the power of the individual or the power of the little acts that we do that may seem like just one little jug of oil, but that jug of oil can change the trajectory of the future,” Perlstein said. “Every night of Hanukkah has a special message … the third night of Hanukkah is that power of bringing someone into your circle.”
There were holiday crafts, hot latkes and donuts along with complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles, which were given out for participants to light at home. The celebration also commemorated the new menorah displays that the town will be putting up during the holiday season.
