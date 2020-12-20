Lawmakers sealed a deal Sunday on a nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package that supplements unemployment, gives $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans and averts a looming government shutdown, the Associated Press reports.
The House of Representatives was expected to vote on the legislation very late Sunday or Monday, with the Senate following.
The aid package is set to provide an extra $300 a week for those receiving unemployment benefits, the $600 direct payments, more than $300 billion in aid to businesses, along with vaccine distribution funds and money for struggling renters, schools, the Postal Service and people needing food aid, the AP reports.
