The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1-1 on Oct. 11 to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day rather than Christopher Columbus Day.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson voted no, and Supervisor Yesli Vega abstained as she does on all such recognitions.
Lawson opposed the change, saying it’s led by people who want to “demonize western civilization” and “cancel culture.”
She didn’t like that the resolution said many have forgotten the tribes who were in North America when European settlement began and were decimated by colonization.
“I think that Americans by and large are very sensitive to that, very aware of it, and frankly I think this is … more cancel culture,” she said. “Christopher Columbus obviously is recognized as the explorer who landed here in the New World first.”
Scholars have generally accepted that Norse explorer Leif Erikson was the first European to land in North America, about 500 years before Columbus. Evidence of a settlement established in Newfoundland, Canada, was unearthed in the 1960s.
(17) comments
Ha. Good one, InsideNova.
The article which told me about the victory for the long-oppressed Native American people is framed in such a way as to focus on the one person who opposed it. Classy.
No matter. A big congratulations to any and all Native Americans for earning the recognition they deserve as the original colonials of this land.
Original Colonials, yes. Humans originated in Africa, so all this boo-hooing about "natives" is nothing but another wedge to divide us. Typical of the sick & twisted, progressives, whose primary raison d'être is control. They hate nothing more than peace and contentment, and veil their evil intents in a cloak of "diversity". Vile creatures.
Actually evidence suggests that there were multiple waves of humans migrating to the Americas from Asia, and possibly lesser arrivals from Polynesian Islands and Africa. These various groups fought each other for millennia before the first Europeans showed up. These groups hated each other. They killed, tortured, and enslaved each other just like all other peoples around the world. Some of these groups offered their own children as sacrifices to appease their gods. Using Leftist logic recognizing an Indigenous People's Day glorifies racism and bigotry.
Diversity. Equity. Inclusion.
Look at their school calendar, it’s what hell looks like in a multicultural society where everyone hates everyone, standards are so dumbed down, kids are stupid but trained only to be SJW automatons.
Can’t wait for those “indigenous” clowns to open an Indian casino, least they could do since they lost most of their land….dummies
You get a kick making fun of minorities, right?
Nah, only those who claim victimhood at every turn! Yep you must work for Fed Govt, clown or should I say lil dutfuk
"Scholars have generally accepted that Norse explorer Leif Erikson was the first European to land in North America, about 500 years before Columbus." So it should be renamed Leif Erikson Day! But that is just another evil white guy, we can't have that, it wouldn't fit the Progressive-Socialist-Communist Agenda to destroy America.
Italy is Socialist.
Some of my favorite excerpts from Columbus's journal are when he justified forcing Christianity on the Native Americans and making the case for slavery.
But you know, "Cancel Culture" is the mantra of the right when they don't want to be held accountable.
Thank God he did too. I’m sure they enjoy flush toilets, and electricity and everything else that followed Colombus to the western world. Christianity equals civilization.
"They want to put y'all back in the teepee"-Joe Biden, probably.
Man, if Columbus was such a big deal, why did it take extensive lobbying from Italians to make it a holiday? Italians in 1892 were being marginalized because they were immigrants and vilified by people like yourself, so President Harrison observed it as a holiday for political reasons after a mob lynching of 11 Italians.
It's a BS holiday under BS circumstances.
Why not celebrate Amerigo Vespucci? The guy "America" was named after.
But now that you opened the forum, how does Christianity = Civilization?
Do you still wear a mask?
Only around mouth-breathers like yourself.
Must be obese, fried food eater and a sponge off real tax payers
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.