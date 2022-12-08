Two groups of Gainesville residents are asking a Prince William County judge to overturn approval of the PW Digital Gateway.
The separate lawsuits, filed in Prince William Circuit Court, are asking to vacate the Board of County Supervisors’ Nov. 1 vote to approve an amendment to the county’s Comprehensive Plan to create the data center complex.
The PW Digital Gateway project, which proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane, is the biggest and most controversial and contentious local land-use proposal in decades. It would firmly put Prince William on track to dethrone Loudoun County as the data center capital of the world.
The board voted to approve the guidelines for the project after a more than nine-hour public hearing and a roughly 14-hour meeting. The guidelines for the overall development, which were an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan, do not deal with specific construction plans.
QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Compass Datacenters are seeking rezonings to develop the area. Because the Comprehensive Plan amendment was approved, it will weigh heavily in favor of the rezoning requests.
The lawsuits combine and repeat the myriad of arguments made over the past 18 months against the proposal.
Opponents say such a large development would decimate the character of the county’s rural area; they have raised concerns about the availability of power, effects on water quality and the potential that the buildings could quickly become obsolete as technology continues to improve.
Supporters say the project will provide a huge economic boon to the county in an area that’s no longer rural.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At-Large, declined comment on the lawsuits last week.
No hearings have been scheduled for either case, and the county has not submitted any responses.
Gainesville Citizens
The first lawsuit was filed Nov. 30 on behalf of Roger Yackel, Roger Miller and Gainesville Citizens for Smart Growth against the Board of County Supervisors, Wheeler and Supervisor Pete Candland.
“[T]he desire of the County to reap funds from the data center industry does not justify the overreaching scope of the [Comprehensive Plan amendment],” the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit says the board “failed to consider” the proposal’s impact on the environment and Manassas National Battlefield Park or the effects of noise, traffic and “visual blight” on the surrounding community.
The board “selectively” designated the land for data centers “at the behest of a few homeowners and other vested interests,” acting “contrary to its own adopted master plan and policies,” the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit also says the process was tainted by Candland and Wheeler. Candland was barred from discussing the proposal after signing onto it last November. Opponents of the project have criticized Wheeler for investments in data center companies, which are the subject of her recall effort.
Oak Valley
A second complaint was filed Monday by residents of the Oak Valley neighborhood near the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
The plaintiffs are the Oak Valley Homeowners Association, Ian Mirkes, Gabrielle Pyle, Michael Donegan, Christopher Wall, Jeffrey Jensen, Cameron Rohrer, John Bradshaw, Stephanie Chartrand, John Hermansen and Jose Medina.
The Oak Valley complaint hits many of the same notes as the Gainesville Citizens for Smart Growth lawsuit. It asks a judge to rule that the board’s vote was “arbitrary and capricious,” saying the action reduced residential real estate values, ignored negative comments from staff and county commissions, was taken before a water study was conducted and didn’t address noise issues.
“[T]he Board’s actions during the entire CPA process demonstrated arbitrary and capricious selectivity in their choice of voices listened to,” the lawsuit says. “The Board so dramatically tilted the balance in favor of a small group of powerful and moneyed interests that in adopting the CPA it managed to all but ignore its duty to the ‘general welfare of the inhabitants’ of the County.”
Oak Valley also says Mary Ann Ghadban, one of the leading figures for the project, was given “an influential and unwarranted role.”
Unlike the first lawsuit, Oak Valley alleges that the board’s vote should be void because of several procedural errors, violations of state law and committing taxpayers to a large purchase of parkland.
The first alleged procedural error regards the Planning Commission’s Sept. 15 vote to recommend approval of the Comprehensive Plan amendment.
Oak Valley says that once the Planning Commission acts, it is required by state law to submit an officially certified copy of the version of the application its action supported or opposed to the governing body.
The lawsuit claims the Planning Commission never sent a certified application to the board, therefore the board’s vote violated state law.
The second claim is that the county didn’t provide adequate notice of the public hearing. Oak Valley says the notice published in The Washington Post only noted that the area was going to be replanned and didn’t say what industry was being proposed.
The third claim is that at least three unspecified supervisors violated open meeting laws by participating in a phone call with Ghadban and another landowner about the application. State law requires public notice of any gathering, electronic or in person, in which three or more officials are discussing public policy.
The lawsuit does not specify which supervisors are alleged to have participated in the phone call. A representative said that information was based on reports and other court filings.
In a separate lawsuit between one of the developers and Jon Brower, a Pageland Lane property owner, Ghadban says that she and Brower had a call with “certain members of the Board of Supervisors.” The unredacted portion of that court document does not name those supervisors.
The Oak Valley lawsuit also criticizes Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, for his motion to approve the Comprehensive Plan amendment. In making the motion, Angry presented a resolution with several changes to the application as it was presented.
At the time, he said he didn’t work with Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, because she opposed the project and there was “nothing you want to do” to compromise on it.
“[T]he preparation of an amendment by Supervisor Angry … was arbitrary and capricious because it required Supervisors Lawson and [Yesli] Vega to vote on the amendments without having previously seen them, as had the other Supervisors, and denied them the opportunity to provide input into the preparation and language of those amendments,” the lawsuit says.
(1) comment
While I admire their tenacity, the Board is an elected body and therefore has the right to make decisions. Even though citizens may disagree with them, the judge will rule they lack standing. We all know this board is corrupt, inept and turncoat (repubs and dems), and that will never change without term limits.
