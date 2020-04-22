From a McLean-based company that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to a golf course associated with President Trump, nearly 50 large Northern Virginia businesses have filed notices with the Virginia Employment Commission indicating they have laid off employees since March 1 or plan to do so.
The notices were filed with the VEC under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires companies with more than 100 full-time employees to notify state and local officials if they plan to close a facility or lay off more than 50 workers.
WARN notices generally must be filed at least 60 days in advance of the closure or layoff, but exceptions are made for unforeseeable business conditions.
Virtually all of the notices filed with the VEC cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the layoffs. Over 120,000 Northern Virginia residents filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits between March 15 and April 11.
The most layoffs reported in the WARN filings were 301 by OneWeb, a British-based company with U.S. headquarters in McLean. OneWeb, which planned to offer high-speed satellite internet service around the world, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection March 30, according to an industry web site.
The Trump National Golf Course in Potomac Falls also made the list, with 102 layoffs, joining another private course, Washington Golf & Country Club in Arlington, with 188. During Gov. Ralph Northam's mandated closure of non-essential businesses, golf courses have been allowed to remain open for play, but clubhouses and associated restaurants must be closed.
Other large layoffs included a number of well-known restaurants, such as Mike's American Grill, Bartaco and Uncle Julio's, movie theater chains, hotels, and automobile dealers.
Northam has extended his closure of non-essential businesses at least until May 8.
Following is a complete list of WARN notices filed by Northern Virginia companies with the VEC between March 1 and April 22.
Virginia WARN Notices filed in March and April 2020
|Company Name
|Employees Affected
|Location
|OneWeb
|301
|McLean
|Go Rentals
|275
|Dulles
|Fred's Food Group
|225
|Vienna
|Washington Golf and Country Club
|188
|Arlington
|Bartaco
|175
|Fairfax & Reston
|Mike's American Grill
|174
|Springfield
|Crescent Hotels & Resorts
|171
|Tysons
|Jim Kooons Automotive Companies
|148
|Alexandria, Arlington, Falls Church, Sterling, Vienna & Woodbridge
|Sweetwater Tavern
|140
|Centerville
|Jackson's Mighty Fine Food & Luck Lounge
|137
|Reston
|Costal Flats Tysons
|135
|McLean
|Costal Flats
|134
|Fairfax
|Fantastic Frizbe's Flying Food Factory
|128
|Arlington
|Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
|122
|Winchester
|OTG DCA Venture II, LLC
|121
|Arlington
|Earl's Restaurant
|119
|Tyson's Corner
|Sweetwater Tavern
|118
|Falls Church
|Sweetwater Taven
|118
|Sterling
|The Alexandria Hotel
|115
|Alexandria
|Sysco
|111
|Front Royal
|Cinemark USA, Inc.
|103
|Centreville & Fairfax
|Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C., LLC
|102
|Potomac Falls
|Patsy's Italian
|100
|Fairfax
|Artie's
|99
|Fairfax
|Westwood Country Club
|90
|Vienna
|Uncle Julio's Ballston
|82
|N. Fairfax
|HMS Host
|80
|Dulles International Airport
|Silverado
|80
|Annadale
|Hyatt Centric
|79
|Arlington
|Enterprise Holdings
|77
|Arlington & Dulles
|NortonLifeLock, Inc.
|73
|Herndon
|DTI Management, LLC
|70
|Arlington
|BridgeStreet Coroporate Housing LLC
|68
|Reston
|G2 Secure Staff
|66
|Arlington
|Skyline Tent Company
|65
|Charlottesville
|Mynd Spa and Salon
|64
|Fairfax Coner
|Martin-Bower Compnay
|61
|Manassas
|Hooters of America, LLC
|45
|Chantilly
|Hooters of America, LLC
|45
|Fairfax
|Hooters of America, LLC
|45
|Manassas
|Hooters of America, LLC
|45
|Woodbridge
|Paper Source
|44
|Fairfax, Alexandria & Reston
|Case Architects & Remodels
|24
|Falls Church
|Benihana National Corporation
|22
|Dulles
|Suit Supply Inc.
|19
|McLean
|Sysco
|17
|Front Royal
|Allied Aviation Fueling Co.
|7
|Arlington
|Avianca
|4
|Dulles
