Trump National Golf Course

Trump National Golf Course in Potomac Falls laid off 102 employees, according to the WARN notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission. 

From a McLean-based company that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to a golf course associated with President Trump, nearly 50 large Northern Virginia businesses have filed notices with the Virginia Employment Commission indicating they have laid off employees since March 1 or plan to do so.

The notices were filed with the VEC under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires companies with more than 100 full-time employees to notify state and local officials if they plan to close a facility or lay off more than 50 workers. 

WARN notices generally must be filed at least 60 days in advance of the closure or layoff, but exceptions are made for unforeseeable business conditions. 

Virtually all of the notices filed with the VEC cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the layoffs.  Over 120,000 Northern Virginia residents filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits between March 15 and April 11. 

The most layoffs reported in the WARN filings were 301 by OneWeb, a British-based company with U.S. headquarters in McLean.  OneWeb, which planned to offer high-speed satellite internet service around the world, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection March 30, according to an industry web site

The Trump National Golf Course in Potomac Falls also made the list, with 102 layoffs, joining another private course, Washington Golf & Country Club in Arlington, with 188.  During Gov. Ralph Northam's mandated closure of non-essential businesses, golf courses have been allowed to remain open for play, but clubhouses and associated restaurants must be closed.

Other large layoffs included a number of well-known restaurants, such as Mike's American Grill, Bartaco and Uncle Julio's, movie theater chains, hotels, and automobile dealers.

Northam has extended his closure of non-essential businesses at least until May 8.

Following is a complete list of WARN notices filed by Northern Virginia companies with the VEC between March 1 and April 22. 

Virginia WARN Notices filed in March and April 2020

Company Name Employees Affected Location
OneWeb 301 McLean
Go Rentals 275 Dulles
Fred's Food Group 225 Vienna
Washington Golf and Country Club 188 Arlington
Bartaco 175 Fairfax & Reston
Mike's American Grill 174 Springfield
Crescent Hotels & Resorts 171 Tysons
Jim Kooons Automotive Companies 148 Alexandria, Arlington, Falls Church, Sterling, Vienna & Woodbridge
Sweetwater Tavern 140 Centerville
Jackson's Mighty Fine Food & Luck Lounge 137 Reston
Costal Flats Tysons 135 McLean
Costal Flats 134 Fairfax
Fantastic Frizbe's Flying Food Factory 128 Arlington
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema 122 Winchester
OTG DCA Venture II, LLC 121 Arlington
Earl's Restaurant 119 Tyson's Corner
Sweetwater Tavern 118 Falls Church
Sweetwater Taven 118 Sterling
The Alexandria Hotel 115 Alexandria
Sysco 111 Front Royal
Cinemark USA, Inc. 103 Centreville & Fairfax
Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C., LLC 102 Potomac Falls
Patsy's Italian 100 Fairfax
Artie's 99 Fairfax
Westwood Country Club 90 Vienna
Uncle Julio's Ballston 82 N. Fairfax
HMS Host 80 Dulles International Airport
Silverado 80 Annadale
Hyatt Centric 79 Arlington
Enterprise Holdings 77 Arlington & Dulles
NortonLifeLock, Inc. 73 Herndon
DTI Management, LLC 70 Arlington
BridgeStreet Coroporate Housing LLC 68 Reston
G2 Secure Staff 66 Arlington
Skyline Tent Company 65 Charlottesville
Mynd Spa and Salon 64 Fairfax Coner
Martin-Bower Compnay 61 Manassas
Hooters of America, LLC 45 Chantilly
Hooters of America, LLC 45 Fairfax
Hooters of America, LLC 45 Manassas
Hooters of America, LLC 45 Woodbridge
Paper Source 44 Fairfax, Alexandria & Reston
Case Architects & Remodels 24 Falls Church
Benihana National Corporation 22 Dulles
Suit Supply Inc. 19 McLean
Sysco 17 Front Royal
Allied Aviation Fueling Co. 7 Arlington
Avianca 4 Dulles

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.