Even the greatest leaders need guidance at times, and the 16th Annual West Point Leadership and Ethics Conference gave 200 11th-graders from 50 local high schools the opportunity to participate in a workshop to develop leadership skills.
Each year, students who have been identified as school leaders are selected to attend the conference, held last month at George Mason University’s Arlington campus. The students are taught how to deal with leadership and ethical challenges using West Point’s ethical decision-making model, based upon the framework taught at the United States Military Academy.
Attendees’ schedules were filled with keynote speaker sessions, small-group studies, break-out sessions, practical exercises and competitions.
The first keynote speaker of the day was U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, who graduated from West Point in 1975 and is former Commanding General of United States Army Europe and the Seventh Army. Hertling shared different characteristics associated with good leadership and methods of how to positively influence others.
The second keynote speaker was Army Capt. Simone Askew, who grew up in Fairfax and attended the conference when she was in high school. She was the first African-American female first captain at West Point and was also the first African-American female Rhodes Scholar chosen from West Point.
Askew described her journey to get to West Point and the challenges she faced there before opening the floor to questions. Students inquired about moral dilemmas Askew faced and leadership skills she implemented during her time in the military.
Students were split into classrooms and assigned different case studies that focused on complicated moral dilemmas. After a lecture led by members of ROTC programs and volunteers, students facilitated their own conversations and came up with approaches to tackle the issue from the case study.
“For our generation, the ethical responsibilities that we’re going to face are going to be a lot larger than those faced by previous generations and we’ll have to take into account the moral consequences of our actions,” said one of the participants, Sean Wilcox from Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington.
The students applied West Point’s ethical decision-making model to create solutions to the problem in the study. Selected groups from each classroom then performed a skit for the whole conference demonstrating the solutions to their case.
“I met a bunch of great new people and I opened my mind to a lot of things that I haven’t really thought about. Everyone had a different choice and a different viewpoint, it was great to see it work in person,” said Sara Fenimore of St. John’s College High School in Washington. “I’ve definitely built up an appreciation for the idea of having an ethical leadership and then pushing through that with your own morals.”
Several top students at the conference were selected to compete in an essay contest to win college scholarships later this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.